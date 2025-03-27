ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting 2026 TE commits to Arkansas

2026 three-star tight end prospect Kade Bush has committed to Arkansas. Lists himself at 6'5", 220 lbs in his X bio with a 4.33 shuttle, 9'5" broad and 33" vertical.

Comes from Chanhassen High School in Minnesota. Same as former Hog center Frank Ragnow.

Bush visited Arkansas for an unofficial on March 15. He also held offers from Kansas State, Washington State and others.

Following his commitment, Arkansas ranks 14th nationally in the 2026 recruiting rankings.


 
