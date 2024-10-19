ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD 2Q: LSU 10, Arkansas 0

masonchoate

masonchoate

Publisher
Staff
Sep 1, 2021
27,514
46,696
113
Good evening from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, where the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will look to knock off the No. 8 LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-0 SEC) in a game set for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.

We will have live coverage, commentary, updates and highlights in this thread. Plenty of postgame coverage to come after the game is over.

Choose one: Ja'Quinden Jackson 1Q TD or Armstrong/Lacy over 200+ receiving yards combined.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

masonchoate

FINAL: Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14

Replies
627
Views
10K
The Trough
hawgn02
hawgn02
RileyMcFerran
  • Sticky

Football Arkansas vs LSU: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

Replies
0
Views
172
The Trough
RileyMcFerran
RileyMcFerran
masonchoate

GAME THREAD FINAL: Arkansas 24, Auburn 14

Replies
822
Views
16K
The Trough
lh22
L
masonchoate

GAME THREAD FINAL: Arkansas 37, UAB 27

Replies
604
Views
12K
The Trough
East Memphis Hog
East Memphis Hog
RileyMcFerran

Football Arkansas vs LSU: Fast Facts

Replies
0
Views
268
The Trough
RileyMcFerran
RileyMcFerran
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back