ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas adds 2026 defensive tackle commitment

masonchoate

masonchoate

Publisher
Staff
Sep 1, 2021
32,432
53,239
113
Arkansas has landed a commitment from 2026 defensive tackle Carnell Jackson out of Auburn, Alabama. He’s the Hogs’ 12th commit in the 2026 class so far.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW 2026 CLASS

Jackson is currently not rated by Rivals. Other schools in his recruitment were East Carolina, Memphis, Tulane, Arkansas State and more.

He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 335 pounds in his X bio. 247 has him as a three-star prospect.


 
  • Like
Reactions: RockTownHawg
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RileyMcFerran

Arkansas receives 2026 CB commitment

Replies
0
Views
973
The Trough
RileyMcFerran
RileyMcFerran
RileyMcFerran

2026 TE commits to Arkansas

Replies
7
Views
2K
The Trough
smallmouthhog
smallmouthhog
RileyMcFerran

2026 Louisiana defensive tackle commits to Arkansas

Replies
14
Views
1K
The Trough
MR_ARKANSAS
MR_ARKANSAS
masonchoate

Arkansas gains commitment from 2026 athlete

Replies
11
Views
1K
The Trough
SpudM70
SpudM70
masonchoate

2026 athlete commits to Arkansas

Replies
8
Views
1K
The Trough
MR_ARKANSAS
MR_ARKANSAS
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back