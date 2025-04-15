Arkansas adds 2026 defensive tackle commitment

Arkansas has landed a commitment from 2026 defensive tackle Carnell Jackson out of Auburn, Alabama. He’s the Hogs’ 12th commit in the 2026 class so far.Jackson is currently not rated by Rivals. Other schools in his recruitment were East Carolina, Memphis, Tulane, Arkansas State and more.He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 335 pounds in his X bio. 247 has him as a three-star prospect.