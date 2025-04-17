Arkansas and Texas A&M to play doubleheader Friday

masonchoate
Via Arkansas Communications
----------------
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In anticipation of inclement weather over the weekend, the series finale between No. 2 Arkansas and Texas A&M, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, April 19, has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. Friday, April 18.
Saturday tickets are the only tickets valid for admittance to the rescheduled game on Friday afternoon. Following that game, fans will be required to vacate the stadium and Hog Pen before gates reopen for fans with a Friday game ticket.
Friday tickets are valid only for the second game of the day, which will begin an hour after the completion of the first game. Gates for the second game will not open until fans have been cleared from the stadium following the first game.
For more information, contact the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 or email raztk@uark.edu.
Revised Weekend Schedule – Texas A&M vs. #2 Arkansas
Thursday, April 17
Texas A&M vs. #2 Arkansas – 7 p.m. – SEC Network
Friday, April 18
Texas A&M vs. #2 Arkansas [DH-1] – 2 p.m. – SEC Network+ (only Saturday tickets valid)
Texas A&M vs. #2 Arkansas [DH-2] – TBD – SEC Network+ (only Friday tickets valid)
----------------
