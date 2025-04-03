RileyMcFerran
Managing editor
Staff
-
- Mar 30, 2019
-
- 31,180
-
- 66,556
-
- 113
-
- 23
-----------------------------------
This thread will be used to keep track of Arkansas basketball's roster movements throughout the offseason. As transfer commitments (or high school, cough cough Nate Ament) come in, we'll add them to the list with stats, highlights and more. We'll keep this pinned for convenience.
* - Denotes scholarship player
LEAVING:
*Sr. Guard Johnell Davis - Graduation
*Sr. Center Jonas Aidoo - Graduation
Sr. Guard Kareem Watkins - Graduation
Sr. Forward Lawson Blake - Graduation
*So. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic - Transfer
*Jr. Guard Melo Sanchez - Transfer
*Fr. Guard Boogie Fland - Declared for NBA Draft
*Fr. Guard Casmir Chavis - Transfer
ELIGIBLE TO RETURN (Listing these players with 25-26 eligibility):
*Sr. Forward Adou Thiero - Possible projected early-mid 2nd round in NBA Draft, return is in play
*Sr. Forward Trevon Brazile - As of now, return is hopeful
*Jr. Guard D.J. Wagner - 60/40 return, per JC's latest notes
*So. G/F Karter Knox - As of now, return is hopeful
*So. G/F Billy Richmond III - As of now, return is hopeful
*So. Guard Ayden Kelley
*So. Guard Jaden Karuletwa
NEWCOMERS:
*Fr. Guard Darius Acuff Jr. - No. 13 ranking
*Fr. Guard Meleek Thomas - No. 7 ranking
*Fr. Guard Isaiah Sealy - No. 88 ranking
*Fr. Forward Karim Rtail - International
LINK TO 2025 TRANSFER PORTAL BIG BOARD