Arkansas kicker commit flips to Florida

Sep 1, 2021
Arkansas lost the commitment of 2025 kicker Evan Noel on Monday, as the Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, native flipped his pledge to Florida.


Fans may remember Noel as the kicker who hit a 61-yard field goal for St. Stanislaus High School on Sept 20.



Noel is rated as a 5.4 two-star by Rivals. He told Pig Trail Nation in June that Ole Miss and Florida were recruiting him still and wanted him to visit, but he was "pretty loyal to Arkansas" at the time.

Khols's 2025 National Kicker Ratings have Noel rated as the nation's No. 2 kicker in his class.

 
