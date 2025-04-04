Arkansas-Missouri series opener postponed

RileyMcFerran
Managing editor
Staff
-
- Mar 30, 2019
-
- 31,280
-
- 66,601
-
- 113
-
- 23
Friday night's series opener vs. Missouri has been postponed.
From Razorback Communications:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The SEC weekend series opener between second-ranked Arkansas and Missouri has been postponed due to severe weather and out of concern for fan safety.
First pitch between the Razorbacks and Tigers was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 4, on SEC Network. Saturday and Sunday’s game times will now be determined after further assessment of the weather conditions.
Season tickets for Friday’s game are no longer valid. Friday’s single-game tickets, meanwhile, can be exchanged for another game based on availability.
REVISED SCHEDULE DETAILS, from Razorback Comms:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The revised schedule for the Razorbacks’ SEC weekend series against the Tigers has been finalized.
Second-ranked Arkansas and Missouri will open the three-game set at Baum-Walker Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 5, before concluding the weekend series with a seven-inning doubleheader on Sunday, April 6, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. The second game of Sunday’s twin bill will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
The series opener, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 4, on SEC Network, was postponed due to severe weather and out of concern for fan safety. All three games of the series will now stream on SEC Network+.
Friday’s single-game tickets can be exchanged for Hog Pen tickets to Saturday or Sunday’s games, or another game based on availability. Contact the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 or email raztk@uark.edu for more info.
Revised Weekend Schedule – Missouri vs. #2 Arkansas
Saturday, April 5
Missouri vs. #2 Arkansas – 4 p.m. – SEC Network+
Sunday, April 6
Missouri vs. #2 Arkansas [DH-1] – 1 p.m. – SEC Network+
Missouri vs. #2 Arkansas [DH-2] – TBD – SEC Network+