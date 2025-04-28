



Arkansas' game at Missouri State for Tuesday has been cancelled due to weather.



From Razorback Comms:



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas' Tuesday night midweek matchup against Missouri State at Hammons Field, home of the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A affiliate Springfield Cardinals, has been cancelled due to forecasted thunderstorms.



The game, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 29, on ESPN+, will not be made up. Tickets to Tuesday’s game will be treated as a rain voucher and honored at any of the four remaining Missouri State home games this season.



No. 11 Arkansas will now turn its attention to this weekend’s SEC series against top-ranked Texas at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch between the Razorbacks and Longhorns is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 1, on ESPN2.