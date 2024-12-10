ADVERTISEMENT

Football Arkansas' NIL, revenue sharing estimates for 2025

RileyMcFerran

RileyMcFerran

NIL Collectives – Power 5 Schools – NCAA Revenue Sharing & NIL Estimates 2025

nil-ncaa.com nil-ncaa.com

Good resource here.

Per estimates, Arkansas is expected to have roughly $20.5 million in revenue sharing for players in 2025. The NCAA projects that SEC teams will use 77.1% of their revenue-sharing allotment on football. *IF* true, that's roughly $15.8 million for Arkansas.

With 85 eligible athletes, that equals out to about $185,882 per player.

As for collective funding, the NCAA estimates Arkansas to receive $11.5 million. That's 10th in the SEC.
Screenshot 2024-12-10 at 5.55.20 PM.png
Screenshot 2024-12-10 at 5.55.33 PM.pngScreenshot 2024-12-10 at 5.56.17 PM.png
 
