Good resource here.Per estimates, Arkansas is expected to have roughly $20.5 million in revenue sharing for players in 2025. The NCAA projects that SEC teams will use 77.1% of their revenue-sharing allotment on football. *IF* true, that's roughly $15.8 million for Arkansas.With 85 eligible athletes, that equals out to about $185,882 per player.As for collective funding, the NCAA estimates Arkansas to receive $11.5 million. That's 10th in the SEC.