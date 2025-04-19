ADVERTISEMENT

Football Arkansas Red-White Spring Game canceled

RileyMcFerran

RileyMcFerran

Managing editor
Staff
Mar 30, 2019
32,090
67,470
113
23
Lavaca, AR


The Red-White Game has been canceled due to the weather.

From Razorback Comms:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Saturday’s Red-White Game presented by Coca-Cola has been canceled due to inclement weather in Northwest Arkansas. In the interest of student-athlete and fan safety, the scheduled autograph session sponsored by Arkansas Edge has also been canceled. A fan event featuring autographs with the team will be scheduled later this year during the Razorbacks’ preseason practices.

Arkansas opens the 2025 season at home August 30 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Alabama A&M.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

masonchoate

Pregame Red-White festivities canceled

Replies
14
Views
678
The Trough
Sir OinksAlot
Sir OinksAlot
masonchoate

Arkansas at Ole Miss Game 2 schedule change

Replies
0
Views
440
The Trough
masonchoate
masonchoate
RileyMcFerran

Arkansas-Missouri series opener postponed

Replies
14
Views
2K
The Trough
razrback5
razrback5
masonchoate

Arkansas and Texas A&M to play doubleheader Friday

Replies
16
Views
1K
The Trough
boohawg
B
masonchoate

Friday's First Pitch in Oxford Moved Up to 2 p.m.

Replies
0
Views
493
The Trough
masonchoate
masonchoate
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back