From Razorback Comms:



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Saturday’s Red-White Game presented by Coca-Cola has been canceled due to inclement weather in Northwest Arkansas. In the interest of student-athlete and fan safety, the scheduled autograph session sponsored by Arkansas Edge has also been canceled. A fan event featuring autographs with the team will be scheduled later this year during the Razorbacks’ preseason practices.



Arkansas opens the 2025 season at home August 30 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Alabama A&M.