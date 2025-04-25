ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas running back to enter transfer portal

RileyMcFerran

Managing editor
Staff
Mar 30, 2019
32,290
67,782
113
23
Lavaca, AR
Screenshot 2025-04-25 at 5.04.35 PM.png

Arkansas redshirt sophomore Tyrell Reed Jr. will enter the transfer portal, he confirmed through his Instagram on Friday.

A 5-foot-10, 208-pound native of Kansas, Reed appeared in three games for the Razorbacks last season and recorded six carries for 36 yards. He also made one catch — a 47-yarder for a score — against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

Reed made his way to Fayetteville from Hutchinson Community College after the 2023-24 season, and now he's on the move again, as he was down the depth chart and wasn't going to be a main contributor in 2025.

Following his decision, HawgBeat projects the Razorbacks with 85 scholarship players on the roster.


BIO:

2024 (SOPHOMORE) Tallied one reception for 47 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for eight yards during a 39-26 win over Texas Tech (Dec. 27) … Registered his first career reception and first career touchdown reception on a 47-yard pass from Taylen Green with 7:07 on the clock in the third quarter of a Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech (Dec. 27) … Saw action in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Rushed five times for 28 yards and a touchdown in first action as a Razorback vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29) … Scored first FBS touchdown on a four-yard rush with 36 seconds remaining in fourth quarter during a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).

At Hutchinson CC
2023 (FRESHMAN): Played in all 11 games, running for 833 yards on 132 carries with 13 touchdowns … Recorded four 100-yard games, including a season-best 171 yards … Scored multiple touchdowns in three games, including a season-high four … Carried three times for 15 yards at Navarro College (Aug. 26) … Ran for a season-best 171 yards, including a 69-yard run, on just nine carries with three touchdowns in win over Ellsworth CC (Sept. 2) … Gained 28 yards on nine carries at Iowa Central CC (Sept. 9) … Scored a touchdown and ran for 50 yards on nine carries vs. Coffeyville CC (Sept. 23) … Toted the rock a season-high 22 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns at Butler CC (Sept. 30) … Scored a season-best four touchdowns vs. Dodge City CC (Oct. 7), running 10 times for 115 yards … Carried 11 times for 58 yards vs. Garden City CC (Oct. 21) … Gained 59 yards on 15 carries at Highland CC (Oct. 28) … Seven carries for 10 yards at Independence CC (Nov. 4) … Scored a touchdown and ran for 80 yards on 17 touches to finish up undefeated regular season with win over Iowa Western CC (Nov. 11) … Notched his fourth 100-yard game of the season with 124 yards on 20 yards and a TD vs. East Mississippi CC (Dec. 2).
 
