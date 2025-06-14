ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas vs. LSU (College World Series)

Feb 18, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. – The No. 3 overall national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (48-13) will begin play in the 2025 College World Series when they take on the No. 6 seed LSU Tigers (48-15) in Saturday's nightcap at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The showdown between familiar SEC foes will be the fourth meeting of the year after LSU took the regular season series 2-1 in Baton Rouge back in May. Two of the nation's top arms will be on the mound as LSU will trot out ace Kade Anderson and the Hogs will counter with fellow lefty Zach Root.

Root and Anderson went head-to-head in LSU's series-opening 5-4 extra inning, late-night walk-off victory as Root posted six innings of five-hit ball with six strikeouts while Anderson went 5.2 frames and struck out 10 while surrendering seven hits. Root has allowed only two runs, one earned, in two NCAA Tournament starts and has struck out 13 batters in as many innings.

Anderson, who is projected as one of the top picks in next month's MLB Draft, had a solid outing in LSU's regional win over Dallas Baptist, punching out 11 batters in seven scoreless frames, but got roughed up in his Super Regional start against West Virginia. The Mountaineers tagged Anderson for seven runs, six of them earned, in seven innings.

First pitch between the Hogs and Tigers is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN. The Razorbacks are in the College World Series for the 12th time in program history, eighth under head coach Dave Van Horn. Arkansas is 0-3 all-time against LSU in Omaha.

Below are details on how to watch Saturday's matchup between Arkansas and LSU, plus the starting pitchers, along with betting odds and player props via BetSaracen.

--------------

How to Watch/Listen​

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (48-13) vs. LSU Tigers (48-15)

When: Saturday, June 14 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Charles Schwab Field – Omaha, Nebraska

TV/Stream: ESPN (Mike Monaco, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Zach Root (8-5, 3.59 ERA)

LSU – LHP Kade Anderson (10-1, 3.58 ERA)
--------------

BetSaracen Odds​

Money Line

- Arkansas: -120

- LSU: -110

Run Line

- Arkansas: +1.5 (-190)

- LSU: -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs

- O/U 9.5 (-115/-115)

Double R Props (More Available in the BetSaracen)

- Arkansas and LSU combined over 3.5 doubles (-110)

- Arkansas to win and over 1.5 home runs (+150)

- Cam Kozeal over 0.5 hits and 0.5 strikeouts (+105)

- Charles Davalan and Wehiwa Aloy each over 0.5 singles (+120)

- Zach Root over 5.5 hits allowed and over 89.5 total pitches (+160)
 
