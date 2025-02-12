Arkansas vs. LSU

RileyMcFerran
From @DanielFair:
The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9, 3-7 SEC) faltered at home against Alabama over the weekend, but the Hoop Hogs are still in the thick of NCAA Tournament consideration and have another chance to boost their resume Wednesday against the LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
It'll mark the second time this season that the Razorbacks and Tigers face off. The first matchup was Jan. 14 in Baton Rouge, a game LSU won, 78-74. Arkansas put LSU on the foul line often and the Tigers went 26-of-28 from the charity stripe, which ended up being the difference in the game.
"I think the one thing that stands out from the first game is they made free throws," Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin said Tuesday. "We fouled quite a bit. They made free throws, which helped them, I think, at the end. As of late, we've been defending without fouling, which is a really good thing for us."
The first time these two teams matched up, Arkansas was in a bit of a free-fall. The Hogs had lost three straight entering the contest, couldn't rebound the ball effectively and had an anemic offense that struggled to score.
Rebounding has still been an issue for the Razorbacks, but they've had better overall performances in recent weeks. The Hogs have won three of their last five conference games — including road wins at Kentucky and Texas — and they are firmly in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid.
There hasn't been much talk in the facility about the Big Dance, though, as Martin said they're taking the rest of the season one game at a time.
"We're just going into practice every single day trying to get better, trying to improve, prepare for the next opponent," Martin said. "We're steering clear of those conversations, just doing the best that we can do day to day and get ready for LSU."
Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9, 3-7 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC)
When: Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: ESPN2 / Watch ESPN (John Schriffen and Richard Hendrix)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Moneyline/Spread
- Arkansas: -525, -10 (-105)
- LSU: +425, +10 (-115)
- O/U: 146 (-110/-110)
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Adou Thiero OVER 10.5 FTs attempted and OVER 0.5 blocks (+145)
- D.J. Wagner OVER 13.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds (-105)
- Johnell Davis OVER 6.5 3PT FGs attempted and OVER 2.5 3PT FGs made (+120)
- Trevon Brazile OVER 1.5 blocks and OVER 5.5 FGs attempted (+145)
- Karter Knox OVER 9.5 points and OVER 4.5 rebounds (+130)