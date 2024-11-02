Good morning from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, where the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2) will try to knock off the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2, 2-2 SEC) with a bye week on deck. This is for sure a must-win for the Rebels and it's a game that could really make the final three games interesting for Arkansas if it wins.



Updates, commentary, analysis, stats and much more to come ITT.