- Mar 30, 2019
From @DanielFair:
The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-8, 2-6 SEC) are back on the road Wednesday night after their thrilling victory over Kentucky to face the Texas Longhorns (15-7, 4-5 SEC) at the Moody Center.
The Hogs and Horns have met 155 times in program history, but Wednesday's game is the first since the 1990-91 season that both have been conference opponents. Arkansas leads the series all-time, 87-68, but Texas holds a 43-27 advantage in games played in Austin.
Arkansas' and Texas' last regular-season game came in the 2018-19 season-opener for the ESPN Armed Forces Classic in El Paso, Texas, a game the Longhorns won, 73-71. The two did play in a preseason exhibition in Austin before the 2022-23 season, and Texas won that matchup, 90-60.
The Longhorns got off to a sluggish start to Southeastern Conference play this season, as they started 1-4. Since then, however, they've won three of their last four games, with their most recent victory being an 89-58 thrashing of LSU.
Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne met with the media Tuesday and said the Hogs will need to be at their best when they play their old Southwest Conference foe.
"Very dangerous team," Payne said. "They play with a lot of energy. They’ve got two very good scorers. They’ve got a kid that I guess played here last year who is a very good player. With Tre Johnson and the Kaluma kid they create a lot of problems because they’re attacking.
"They rebound the ball well. They’re good in transition. And any time you’re in trouble and the shot clock is running down and they’ve got a guy who scores it the way that Tre Johnson does, it makes it hard."
The former Razorback that Payne mentioned is Tramon Mark, who played for the Razorbacks last season after he transferred from Houston. For the season, Mark is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game for the Longhorns.
Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (13-8, 2-6 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (15-7, 4-5 SEC)
When: Wednesday, February 5 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Moody Center — Austin Texas
TV/Stream: ESPN2 / Watch ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw and Alyssa Lang)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network(Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Moneyline/Spread
- Arkansas: +275, +7.5 (-105)
- Texas: -350, -7.5 (-115)
- O/U: 143.5 (-110/-110)
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Adou Thiero OVER 18.5 points and OVER 7.5 rebounds (+145)
- D.J. Wagner OVER 13.5 points and OVER 4.5 rebounds (+155)
- Billy Richmond OVER 2.5 field goal attempts and OVER 0.5 steals (+210)
- Zvonimir Ivisic OVER 13.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds (+200)
- Trevon Brazile OVER 14:30 minutes played and OVER 2.5 personal fouls (+125)
