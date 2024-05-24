ADVERTISEMENT

Hoops Basketball schedule nuggets

Official non-conference games:

- Illinois (Thanksgiving Games/Kansas City): Nov. 28
- @ Miami (SEC/ACC Challenge): Dec. 3
- Michigan (Jimmy V Classic/Madison Square Garden): Dec. 10/11
- UCA (North Little Rock): Dec. 14
- Oakland: Dec. 30

Rumored:

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
