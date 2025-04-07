No "Co" this week!



Player of the Week: Cam Kozeal, Arkansas



Arkansas’ Cam Kozeal led the SEC in nearly every major offensive category, including hits (9), doubles (3), RBI (13), total bases (18), on-base percentage (.706) and slugging percentage (1.385), in Week 8, powering the Razorbacks to a weekend series sweep against Missouri at Baum-Walker Stadium. Led by Kozeal, who accounted for 13 RBI in the series and single-handedly outscored Missouri in the sweep, the Hogs set their program record for runs in an SEC series, sweeping the Tigers by a combined score of 51-9 over the three-game set. The Razorback first baseman had multiple hits, including a career high-tying four in the series opener, in all three games of the series, as well as logged multi-RBI games, including a career-high six RBI in game two, in all three games.