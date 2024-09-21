ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD FINAL: Arkansas 24, Auburn 14

masonchoate

masonchoate

Publisher
Staff
Sep 1, 2021
26,737
45,326
113
We are less than two hours out from the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) taking on the Auburn Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

The Razorbacks are currently a 2.5-point underdog (BetSaracen) against the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Live stats, commentary, updates and notes in this thread.

Am I crazy to think this is finally the Luke Hasz game? It's gotta come at some point...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

masonchoate
  • Sticky

Football How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas at Auburn

Replies
1
Views
162
The Trough
luvmhogs
luvmhogs
masonchoate

Football Final Scouting Report: Arkansas at Auburn

Replies
0
Views
169
The Trough
masonchoate
masonchoate
RileyMcFerran

Arkansas vs Auburn: Fast Facts

Replies
2
Views
224
The Trough
Conwaypiggy
C
RileyMcFerran

Football Score Predictions: Arkansas at Auburn (ADD YOURS)

Replies
32
Views
652
The Trough
WMFC
WMFC
masonchoate

GAME THREAD FINAL: Arkansas 37, UAB 27

Replies
604
Views
11K
The Trough
East Memphis Hog
East Memphis Hog
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back