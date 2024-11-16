FINAL: Texas 20, Arkansas 10

masonchoate
Publisher
Staff
-
- Sep 1, 2021
-
- 28,572
-
- 47,695
-
- 113
Good morning from Fayetteville, where the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will once again face Texas (8-1, 4-1 SEC) as a conference opponent. Kickoff at DWRRS is set for 11 a.m. on ABC.
I’m home taking care of a sick dog unfortunately, but @RileyMcFerran is on site for coverage and @DanielFair is back from a recent rip.
Plenty of coverage here in the thread, plus postgame coverage to follow.
I’m home taking care of a sick dog unfortunately, but @RileyMcFerran is on site for coverage and @DanielFair is back from a recent rip.
Plenty of coverage here in the thread, plus postgame coverage to follow.