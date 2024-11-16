ADVERTISEMENT

FINAL: Texas 20, Arkansas 10

masonchoate

masonchoate

Publisher
Staff
Sep 1, 2021
28,572
47,695
113
Good morning from Fayetteville, where the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will once again face Texas (8-1, 4-1 SEC) as a conference opponent. Kickoff at DWRRS is set for 11 a.m. on ABC.

I’m home taking care of a sick dog unfortunately, but @RileyMcFerran is on site for coverage and @DanielFair is back from a recent rip.

Plenty of coverage here in the thread, plus postgame coverage to follow.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

masonchoate

FINAL: LSU 34, Arkansas 10

Replies
470
Views
9K
The Trough
Hogfan94
H
masonchoate

FINAL: Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14

Replies
630
Views
12K
The Trough
Coward88
Coward88
masonchoate

Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Texas (ADD YOURS)

Replies
16
Views
580
The Trough
Jefehog
Jefehog
masonchoate

Final Scouting Report: Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas

Replies
1
Views
341
The Trough
masonchoate
masonchoate
masonchoate

Arkansas football availability report - Texas week

Replies
8
Views
538
The Trough
masonchoate
masonchoate
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back