Made Florida State debut in 41–7 victory over Charleston Southern…served as FSU’s scout team quarterback while redshirting…ran two yards on final snap of game.​

BEFORE FSU:​

Four-star prospect…rated as nation’s No. 22 quarterback and No. 48 overall prospect in Florida on 247Sports Composite…ranked as ESPN’s No. 30 quarterback in Class of 2024…ranked as No. 35 quarterback nationally and No. 71 overall prospect from Florida by On3… advanced to Elite 11 Finals and won ‘Rail Shot Challenge’ at event…responsible for 1,771 yards of total offense and 17 touchdowns during senior season…helped Jones reach semifinal round of 3M state playoffs…produced two 100-yard rushing games in playoffs, including 172-yard performance in state semifinal game…played junior year at West Orange and accounted for 1,865 yards and 22 touchdowns…led Warriors to district title and regional final semifinal round of 4M state playoffs…saw action in 10 games during sophomore season as West Orange advanced to regional final round of 8A state playoffs.​

Fresh off his Arkansas visit, redshirt freshman Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson has committed to the Razorbacks, HawgBeat confirmed on Thursday.A 6-foot-3, 187-pound native of Florida, Jackson was a three-star prospect in the class of 2024. He also held offers from Houston, Illinois, Liberty, Miami, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida and others before joining the Noles.Jackson debuted in Florida State's 41-7 win over Charleston Southern a season ago, but was primarily the scout team quarterback while redshirting as a walk-on.He is expected to be on scholarship with the Razorbacks.