ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Florida State transfer quarterback commits to Arkansas

RileyMcFerran

RileyMcFerran

Managing editor
Staff
Mar 30, 2019
32,247
67,632
113
23
Lavaca, AR
Screenshot 2025-04-22 at 1.18.26 PM.png

Fresh off his Arkansas visit, redshirt freshman Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson has committed to the Razorbacks, HawgBeat confirmed on Thursday.

A 6-foot-3, 187-pound native of Florida, Jackson was a three-star prospect in the class of 2024. He also held offers from Houston, Illinois, Liberty, Miami, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida and others before joining the Noles.

Jackson debuted in Florida State's 41-7 win over Charleston Southern a season ago, but was primarily the scout team quarterback while redshirting as a walk-on.

He is expected to be on scholarship with the Razorbacks.


BIO:

2024:

Made Florida State debut in 41–7 victory over Charleston Southern…served as FSU’s scout team quarterback while redshirting…ran two yards on final snap of game.

BEFORE FSU:

Four-star prospect…rated as nation’s No. 22 quarterback and No. 48 overall prospect in Florida on 247Sports Composite…ranked as ESPN’s No. 30 quarterback in Class of 2024…ranked as No. 35 quarterback nationally and No. 71 overall prospect from Florida by On3… advanced to Elite 11 Finals and won ‘Rail Shot Challenge’ at event…responsible for 1,771 yards of total offense and 17 touchdowns during senior season…helped Jones reach semifinal round of 3M state playoffs…produced two 100-yard rushing games in playoffs, including 172-yard performance in state semifinal game…played junior year at West Orange and accounted for 1,865 yards and 22 touchdowns…led Warriors to district title and regional final semifinal round of 4M state playoffs…saw action in 10 games during sophomore season as West Orange advanced to regional final round of 8A state playoffs.

 
  • Like
Reactions: cfcjr50
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RileyMcFerran

Arkansas freshman Quentin Murphy to transfer

Replies
27
Views
1K
The Trough
BossHog11
BossHog11
RileyMcFerran
  • Sticky

Football Razorbacks lose running back, wide receiver to transfer portal

Replies
16
Views
1K
The Trough
SoundCore
SoundCore
DanielFair

Arkansas to lose freshman quarterback to transfer portal

Replies
64
Views
2K
The Trough
demziah_01
D
RileyMcFerran
  • Sticky

FB Recruiting Arkansas to host former Texas transfer wide receiver

Replies
25
Views
867
The Trough
jegreenwood
jegreenwood
masonchoate

Arkansas lands transfer defensive back from Stanford

Replies
12
Views
991
The Trough
4bk5
4
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back