Friday's First Pitch in Oxford Moved Up to 2 p.m.

masonchoate

masonchoate

Publisher
Staff
Sep 1, 2021
Via Arkansas Communications:

OXFORD, Miss. – First pitch in the SEC Opening Weekend series opener between No. 3 Arkansas and No. 13 Ole Miss has been moved up to 2 p.m. Friday, March 14, in Oxford, Miss., at Swayze Field due to the threat of inclement weather.

The game, which was originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., will stream on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (play-by-play), Keith Kessinger (analyst) and Loral Winn (reporter) on the call.

Saturday and Sunday’s contests remain unchanged. First pitch in game two of the series is scheduled for 1:30 Saturday, March 15, on SEC Network+, while the weekend finale will get underway at 1:30 Sunday, March 16, on SEC Network+.
 
