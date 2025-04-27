Hogs signed UDFA deals

masonchoate
(Former Razorback Eric Gregory - photo by Jerome Miron of USA Today)
Along with WR Andrew Armstrong signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins, the Hogs have also seen an handful other former players sign UDFA deals since the end of the draft.
DT Eric Gregory signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. He'll get a $30,000 signing bonus, per Tom Pelissero.
DB Doneiko Slaughter signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars after spending one season in Fayetteville as a transfer from Tennessee. RB Ja'Quinden Jackson also inked a UDFA deal with the Jaguars, as did DT Keivie Rose. They'll join ProHog Cam Little, although the trio didn't play together at Arkansas, obviously.
WR Tyrone Broden signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Scott Fountain and the rest of us know Broden could be a heckuva gunner on special teams.
DB Marquise Robinson signed with the Baltimore Ravens after spending one season as a transfer from South Alabama.
DB Hudson Clark also signed a UDFA deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Also ICYMI, Isaac TeSlaa was drafted 70th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 3rd round and Landon Jackson was drafted 72nd overall by the Buffalo Bills.