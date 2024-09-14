masonchoate
Good afternoon from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, where the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) will hold their home-opener against the UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 AAC). Both teams looking for a win after losing last week. Hogs dropped the heartbreaker at Oklahoma State, while UAB was crushed by Louisiana-Monroe.
As always, who leads the Hogs in receiving today? I'll go with Isaiah Sategna.
Live updates and commentary to come ITT!
