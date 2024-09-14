ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD HT: Arkansas vs. UAB - Arkansas 20, UAB 20

masonchoate

masonchoate

Publisher
Staff
Sep 1, 2021
26,476
45,047
113
Good afternoon from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, where the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) will hold their home-opener against the UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 AAC). Both teams looking for a win after losing last week. Hogs dropped the heartbreaker at Oklahoma State, while UAB was crushed by Louisiana-Monroe.

As always, who leads the Hogs in receiving today? I'll go with Isaiah Sategna.

Live updates and commentary to come ITT!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

masonchoate
  • Sticky

Football How to Watch: Arkansas vs UAB (Catch up on content)

Replies
0
Views
392
The Trough
masonchoate
masonchoate
masonchoate
  • Sticky

Football Score Predictions: Arkansas vs UAB (ADD YOURS)

Replies
19
Views
419
The Trough
hawgfan4life
hawgfan4life
masonchoate

Football HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas vs. UAB game preview

Replies
1
Views
165
The Trough
Scottythurmans3
Scottythurmans3
RileyMcFerran

Football Arkansas vs UAB: Fast Facts

Replies
0
Views
191
The Trough
RileyMcFerran
RileyMcFerran
RileyMcFerran
  • Sticky

Football Arkansas vs UAB: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

Replies
0
Views
234
The Trough
RileyMcFerran
RileyMcFerran
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back