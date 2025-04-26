Isaac TeSlaa drafted in the 3rd round by Detroit

masonchoate
Publisher
Staff
-
- Sep 1, 2021
-
- 32,770
-
- 53,768
-
- 113
Arkansas senior wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa was selected 70th overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions on Friday.
TeSlaa is the first Razorback off the board in this year's draft and the first offensive Hog to be taken in the draft since offensive lineman Beaux Limmer in 2024, but the first wide receiver since Treylon Burks was taken by the Tennessee Titans in 2022.
A native of Hudsonville, Michigan, TeSlaa started 17 of the 25 games he played as a Razorback. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound pass-catcher began his career at Hillsdale College before transferring to Arkansas after the 2022-23 season.
In two seasons in Fayetteville, TeSlaa accounted for 62 total catches for 896 yards and five touchdowns. He only started five games during the 2024-25 season, in which he recorded 28 grabs for 545 yards and three scores.
Following the NFL Draft Combine, TeSlaa received a prospect grade of 6.13, which equates to "Good backup with the potential to develop into a starter", according to NFL.com.
"TeSlaa is a big slot receiver whose stock might be on the rise after his performances during Senior Bowl week," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said. "He can mismatch smaller cornerbacks with his frame and play strength and is a reliable pass catcher when contested. He builds up speed as a vertical slot but isn’t sudden enough to simply uncover as a possession slot against tight man. TeSlaa’s ball skills and ability to work down the field from the slot should carry backup value for teams in the market for help at receiver."