masonchoate
Publisher
Staff
-
Sep 1, 2021
-
- 29,808
-
- 49,939
-
- 113
I have arrived here at Baum-Walker Stadium for this afternoon's baseball scrimmage. I'll have inning-by-inning updates in this thread, plus a postgame box score and potentially an interview with DVH and/or players.
Starting pitchers: Landon Beidelschies and Carson Wiggins
LINEUPS
GRAY
1. DH Charles Davalan
2. SS Wehiwa Aloy
3. LF Logan Maxwell
4. 3B Brent Iredale
5. 2B Nolan Souza
6. 1B Rocco Peppi
7. C Ryder Helfrick
8. RF Kuhio Aloy
9. CF Justin Thomas Jr.
SP - Landon Beidelschies
P - Lance Davis
P - Luke Williams
CARDINAL
1. DH Kendall Diggs
2. C Zane Becker
3. SS Gabe Fraser
4. 1B Michael Anderson
5. 2B Cam Kozeal
6. LF Carson Boles
7. 3B Reese Robinett
8. DH Elliott Peterson
9. CF Brenton Clark
10. RF Tyler Holland
SP - Carson Wiggins
P - Tag Andrews
P - Ross Felder
