Baseball Live Updates: Baseball Scrimmage Today (1/26)

Publisher
Staff
Sep 1, 2021
I have arrived here at Baum-Walker Stadium for this afternoon's baseball scrimmage. I'll have inning-by-inning updates in this thread, plus a postgame box score and potentially an interview with DVH and/or players.

Starting pitchers: Landon Beidelschies and Carson Wiggins

LINEUPS

GRAY

1. DH Charles Davalan
2. SS Wehiwa Aloy
3. LF Logan Maxwell
4. 3B Brent Iredale
5. 2B Nolan Souza
6. 1B Rocco Peppi
7. C Ryder Helfrick
8. RF Kuhio Aloy
9. CF Justin Thomas Jr.

SP - Landon Beidelschies

P - Lance Davis
P - Luke Williams

CARDINAL

1. DH Kendall Diggs
2. C Zane Becker
3. SS Gabe Fraser
4. 1B Michael Anderson
5. 2B Cam Kozeal
6. LF Carson Boles
7. 3B Reese Robinett
8. DH Elliott Peterson
9. CF Brenton Clark
10. RF Tyler Holland

SP - Carson Wiggins

P - Tag Andrews
P - Ross Felder
 
