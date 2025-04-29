ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas lands signature from DII transfer DL



The Arkansas football team landed a signature Tuesday from Texas Permian Basin (Division II) transfer defensive lineman Frank Mulipola.

A 6-foot-4, 275-pound soon-to-be redshirt senior, Mulipola played all 12 games in 2024 and finished with 51 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He led the Falcons with seven quarterback hurries, added two pass breakups and also blocked one kick.

The Pago Pago, American Samoa, native began his career at Independence C.C. in 2021 before transferring to UTPB.

During his three-year career at UTPB, Mulipola racked up 83 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Mulipola chose the Razorbacks over offers from Stephen F. Austin, UTEP, UT Rio Grande Valley, Pairie View A&M and others.

Following his addition, Arkansas now sits with 85 scholarship players on its roster, per HawgBeat's current count.



 


