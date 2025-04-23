Razorbacks lose running back, wide receiver to transfer portal

Pope Bio:​

Easter Bio:​

Arkansas redshirt freshman running back JuJu Pope and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Shamar Easter have entered the transfer portal, HawgBeat confirmed Wednesday.Pope was a four-star linebacker prospect in the class of 2024, but made the move to running back last season. Easter was a top-200 tight end prospect in the class of 2023 out of Ashdown, but was moved to receiver this offseason.Following their departures, Arkansas now has 86 players on its projected roster for the 2025 season, per HawgBeat's count.A four-star prospect according to Rivals … Rated the No. 8 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 overall prospect in Mississippi by Rivals … No. 39 linebacker nationally and No. 14 overall prospect in Mississippi according to On3 … No. 41 linebacker in the country and No. 14 overall prospect in Mississippi by ESPN … As a senior in 2023, had 24 carries for 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns over two games … One 100-yard rushing performance on the year … Defensively, totaled three tackles (two) solo with one tackle for loss … As a junior in 2022, tallied 82 total tackles (55 solo) with 19.0 tackles for loss, including 9.0 sacks, over 11 games … Added one interception, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles … Offensively, rushed 41 times for 490 yards (12.0 ypc) and eight touchdowns … Caught five passes for 23 yards (2.1 ypc) … As a sophomore in 2021, made 59 total stops (57 solo) with 11.0 tackles for loss, including 4.0 sacks, over nine games … Recorded one interception, eight pass breakups, and one fumble recovery … Rushed 60 times for 398 yards (6.6 ypc) and five touchdowns … Logged one 100-yard rushing game on the year … Caught 10 passes for 51 yards (5.1 ypc) and one touchdown … Birthdate: Sept. 6, 2004 … CHOSEOVER: Alabama, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oregon and others.Hauled in a 16-yard pass from KJ Jackson during a fourth-quarter touchdown drive in a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).Redshirted in his first season as a Razorback.A consensus four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … No. 157 prospect in Rivals250 rankings … No. 158 prospect in Top247 rankings … No. 201 prospect in ESPN 300 rankings … The consensus No. 1 player in Arkansas by 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … Rated the No. 6 tight end nationally by ESPN … No. 7 tight end in the country according to 247Sports Composite, Rivals and On3 Consensus … Played for head coach Matt Richardson at Ashdown High School in Ashdown, Ark. … As a junior, caught 30 passes for 519 yards (17.3 ypc) and five touchdowns … As a senior, made 15 catches for 160 yards (10.7 ypc) and rushed six times for 116 yards and a touchdown … Responsible for 12 pancake blocks … CHOSEOVER: Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.Has two siblings, Nevaeh Easter and Mykei Hopkins … Birthdate: Jan. 18, 2005.