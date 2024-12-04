ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting 2025 National Signing Day Thread

masonchoate

masonchoate

Publisher
Staff
Sep 1, 2021
28,964
48,070
113
Good morning, wonderful members of this community. Today is National Signing Day and the first day of the early signing period, which runs through Friday.

Arkansas sits with 22 commits in the 2025 class, which ranks 30th nationally on Rivals.

The Hogs will be looking to avoid a couple of flips, specifically with linebacker Tavion Wallace and offensive lineman Connor Howes. Arkansas will also hope to add some new faces to the class as well.

We will update this thread whenever anything notable comes through!

Also, we are expecting to have some sort of press conference with Sam Pittman today. Time TBD, given he just had surgery yesterday.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW 2025 CLASS

arkansas.rivals.com

Arkansas 2025 National Signing Day Live Tracker

Keep up with who has signed and who hasn't signed in the 2025 recruiting class for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
arkansas.rivals.com arkansas.rivals.com
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Blrobbins
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

masonchoate

Florida State working to flip 4-star LB Tavion Wallace away from Arkansas

Replies
12
Views
884
The Trough
SpudM70
SpudM70
Brody Lusk

Notes on two of Arkansas commits looking elsewhere ahead of NSD

Replies
18
Views
2K
The Trough
MR_ARKANSAS
MR_ARKANSAS
masonchoate

Arkansas Inks 19 in Perfect Game's Fourth-Ranked 2025 Signing Class

Replies
25
Views
1K
The Trough
WMFC
WMFC
masonchoate

Arkansas gains commitment from 2026 athlete

Replies
11
Views
613
The Trough
SpudM70
SpudM70
RileyMcFerran

Arkansas lands 2025 kicker out of Texas

Replies
28
Views
2K
The Trough
Wallyhogg
Wallyhogg
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back