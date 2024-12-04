Arkansas 2025 National Signing Day Live Tracker Keep up with who has signed and who hasn't signed in the 2025 recruiting class for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Good morning, wonderful members of this community. Today is National Signing Day and the first day of the early signing period, which runs through Friday.Arkansas sits with 22 commits in the 2025 class, which ranks 30th nationally on Rivals.The Hogs will be looking to avoid a couple of flips, specifically with linebacker Tavion Wallace and offensive lineman Connor Howes. Arkansas will also hope to add some new faces to the class as well.We will update this thread whenever anything notable comes through!Also, we are expecting to have some sort of press conference with Sam Pittman today. Time TBD, given he just had surgery yesterday.