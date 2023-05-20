You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an alternative browser
.
Welcome to the final regular season game thread of the year. Hogs-Dores rubber match coming up at 2:02 p.m. An Arkansas win equals a conference title. Lineups:
ARK Line Up
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|cf
|12 Tavian Josenberger
|B
|.302
|2
|dh
|5 Kendall Diggs
|L
|.316
|3
|lf
|11 Jared Wegner
|R
|.331
|4
|rf
|8 Jace Bohrofen
|L
|.341
|5
|3b
|6 Caleb Cali
|R
|.308
|6
|1b
|17 Brady Slavens
|L
|.294
|7
|2b
|24 Peyton Holt
|R
|.382
|8
|ss
|1 Harold Coll
|R
|.257
|9
|c
|44 Parker Rowland
|B
|.180
|10
|p
|39 Hunter Hollan
|L
|-
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
#39 Hunter Hollan
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|L
|3.75
|1.32
|.301
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|7-2
|0
|69.2
|65
|33
|29
|26
|61
|8
|1
|11
VU Line Up
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|cf
|51 Enrique Bradfield Jr
|L
|.295
|2
|3b
|11 Davis Diaz
|R
|.259
|3
|rf
|3 RJ Schreck
|L
|.324
|4
|c
|16 Jack Bulger
|R
|.257
|5
|1b
|25 Parker Noland
|L
|.260
|6
|2b
|42 RJ Austin
|R
|.252
|7
|dh
|19 Troy LaNeve
|L
|.250
|8
|lf
|10 T.J. McKenzie
|R
|.200
|9
|ss
|13 Jonathan Vastine
|L
|.273
|10
|p
|17 Ryan Ginther
|R
|-
Vanderbilt Starting Pitcher
#17 Ryan Ginther
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|L
|3.45
|1.07
|.222
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|2-0
|0
|28.2
|20
|11
|11
|10
|29
|4
|0
|3
Football Recruiting Analyst
Staff
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Conference
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Conference
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
RussVegas - Home of ATU… and that’s about it.
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
RussVegas - Home of ATU… and that’s about it.
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Conference
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Conference
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Conference
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Conference
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.