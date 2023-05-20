ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (Game 3)

RStew32

RStew32

Staff Writer
Staff
Jul 2, 2022
3,974
5,023
113
Welcome to the final regular season game thread of the year. Hogs-Dores rubber match coming up at 2:02 p.m. An Arkansas win equals a conference title. Lineups:

ARK Line Up
SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
1cf12 Tavian JosenbergerB.302
2dh5 Kendall DiggsL.316
3lf11 Jared WegnerR.331
4rf8 Jace BohrofenL.341
53b6 Caleb CaliR.308
61b17 Brady SlavensL.294
72b24 Peyton HoltR.382
8ss1 Harold CollR.257
9c44 Parker RowlandB.180
10p39 Hunter HollanL-

Arkansas Starting Pitcher
#39 Hunter Hollan
THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
L3.751.32.301
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHR
7-2069.265332926618111

VU Line Up
SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
1cf51 Enrique Bradfield JrL.295
23b11 Davis DiazR.259
3rf3 RJ SchreckL.324
4c16 Jack BulgerR.257
51b25 Parker NolandL.260
62b42 RJ AustinR.252
7dh19 Troy LaNeveL.250
8lf10 T.J. McKenzieR.200
9ss13 Jonathan VastineL.273
10p17 Ryan GintherR-

Vanderbilt Starting Pitcher
#17 Ryan Ginther
THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
L3.451.07.222
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHR
2-0028.22011111029403
 
  • Like
Reactions: cfcjr50
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanielFair

GAME THREAD No. 5 Arkansas vs No. 14 Mississippi State (Game 3)

Replies
178
Views
3K
The Trough
Omnivore_O_Swine
Omnivore_O_Swine
DanielFair

GAME THREAD No. 5 Arkansas vs No. 14 Mississippi State (Game 2)

Replies
164
Views
3K
The Trough
Ralphiedad
R
RileyMcFerran

GAME THREAD No. 2 Arkansas at No. 8 Kentucky (Game 1)

Replies
317
Views
5K
The Trough
PorkRyan12
PorkRyan12
masonchoate

GAME THREAD No. 2 Arkansas at No. 8 Kentucky (Game 2)

Replies
213
Views
3K
The Trough
boohawg
B
masonchoate

GAME THREAD No. 5 Arkansas vs No. 14 Mississippi State (Game 1)

Replies
190
Views
3K
The Trough
razor3367
razor3367
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today