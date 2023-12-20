Good morning, members of the Bert young and old alike!



It's the best day of the year, National Signing Day (technically it's the start of the Early Signing Period, but let's be honest. They're the same thing). The coffee has been poured, the heater is on, and it's time to get this recruiting class in the fold officially.



We've got a great slate of content for you today. This thread will continue to be updated as Arkansas announces each athlete who has signed with the Razorbacks.



We'll talk to Sam Pittman at 2 p.m. today after all the fun and games is finished.



As far as we can tell, every recruit will at least be signing today. Here's who HawgBeat has confirmed will be signing AND enrolling early:



- Three-star WR CJ Brown

- Four-star RB Braylen Russell

- Four-star QB KJ Jackson

- Three-star OL Kobe Branham

- Three-star CB Jaden Allen

- Three-star ATH Ahkhari Johnson

- Four-star DE Kavion Henderson

- Three-star LB Justin Logan

- Three-star DB Tevis Metcalf



We have not been able to confirm with the following whether they'll be enrolling early, but we do know they are expected to sign today:



- Four-star DB Selman Bridges

- Four-star WR Ashton Bethel-Roman

- Four-star ATH JuJu Pope

- Four-star DE Charleston Collins

- Three-star OL Zuri Madison

- Three-star LB Wyatt Simmons



Three-star ATH Jeremy "JuJu" Cook is signing today, but is not enrolling early.



There's also the possibility for a signing day surprise today, too. Let's have us a good day!