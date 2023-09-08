masonchoate
Publisher
Staff
-
- Sep 1, 2021
-
- 24,729
-
- 41,775
-
- 113
Should be a 2:30 p.m. CT first pitch for today's scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium. It'll be open to the public and I plan on being there for the first little bit, but I can't stay the whole time. Unfortunately, we don't have @RStew32 on the baseball beat this year, but myself, @RileyMcFerran and @KevinBohannon will be bringing you plenty of good information.
I will share a roster in this thread when it's sent out.
I will share a roster in this thread when it's sent out.