Good morning from Hoover, Alabama, where the Arkansas Razorbacks will look to avoid elimination at the SEC Tournament this morning against Kentucky. Happy Hagen Smith Day!
Full game preview:
We will have inning-by-inning coverage in this thread, plus postgame coverage to follow!
Live stats
Watch on SEC Network
AR Line Up
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
#33 Hagen Smith
UK Line Up
Kentucky Starting Pitcher
#51 Trey Pooser
AR Line Up
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|rf
|5 Kendall Diggs
|L
|.232
|2
|c
|8 Hudson White
|R
|.289
|3
|2b
|10 Peyton Stovall
|L
|.346
|4
|3b
|12 Jared Sprague-Lott
|R
|.291
|5
|1b
|6 Ben McLaughlin
|L
|.306
|6
|ss
|9 Wehiwa Aloy
|R
|.269
|7
|cf
|24 Peyton Holt
|R
|.304
|8
|dh
|27 Ryder Helfrick
|R
|.197
|9
|lf
|19 Will Edmunson
|R
|.241
|10
|p
|33 Hagen Smith
|L
|-
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|L
|1.52
|0.83
|.260
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|9-0
|0
|77
|35
|14
|13
|29
|150
|5
|0
|4
UK Line Up
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|lf
|21 Ryan Waldschmidt
|R
|.364
|2
|2b
|4 Emilien Pitre
|L
|.305
|3
|c
|7 Devin Burkes
|R
|.251
|4
|dh
|9 Nick Lopez
|B
|.374
|5
|3b
|2 Mitchell Daly
|R
|.294
|6
|1b
|25 Ryan Nicholson
|L
|.292
|7
|cf
|19 Nolan McCarthy
|R
|.280
|8
|rf
|13 James McCoy
|B
|.224
|9
|ss
|12 Grant Smith
|R
|.263
|10
|p
|51 Trey Pooser
|R
|-
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|R
|4.34
|1.21
|.343
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|4-1
|2
|64.1
|52
|33
|31
|26
|61
|14
|0
|9