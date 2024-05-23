ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD Arkansas vs. Kentucky (SEC Baseball Tournament)

Good morning from Hoover, Alabama, where the Arkansas Razorbacks will look to avoid elimination at the SEC Tournament this morning against Kentucky. Happy Hagen Smith Day!

Full game preview:

arkansas.rivals.com

HawgBeat - Game Preview: Arkansas vs. Kentucky (SEC Baseball Tournament)

Details on how to watch/stream, betting odds for Arkansas' SEC Tournament matchup with Kentucky.
arkansas.rivals.com arkansas.rivals.com

We will have inning-by-inning coverage in this thread, plus postgame coverage to follow!

Live stats
Watch on SEC Network

AR Line Up
SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
1rf5 Kendall DiggsL.232
2c8 Hudson WhiteR.289
32b10 Peyton StovallL.346
43b12 Jared Sprague-LottR.291
51b6 Ben McLaughlinL.306
6ss9 Wehiwa AloyR.269
7cf24 Peyton HoltR.304
8dh27 Ryder HelfrickR.197
9lf19 Will EdmunsonR.241
10p33 Hagen SmithL-

Arkansas Starting Pitcher
#33 Hagen Smith
THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
L1.520.83.260
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHR
9-007735141329150504

UK Line Up
SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
1lf21 Ryan WaldschmidtR.364
22b4 Emilien PitreL.305
3c7 Devin BurkesR.251
4dh9 Nick LopezB.374
53b2 Mitchell DalyR.294
61b25 Ryan NicholsonL.292
7cf19 Nolan McCarthyR.280
8rf13 James McCoyB.224
9ss12 Grant SmithR.263
10p51 Trey PooserR-

Kentucky Starting Pitcher
#51 Trey Pooser
THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
R4.341.21.343
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHR
4-1264.152333126611409
 
