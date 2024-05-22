masonchoate
Good morning from Hoover. We've got Arkansas baseball today! The Hogs are taking on the 10-seed South Carolina Gamecocks, who eliminated Alabama yesterday. Game preview:
We'll have live inning-by-inning game coverage in this thread, plus full postgame coverage following!
Live stats
Watch on SECN
SC Line Up
South Carolina Starting Pitcher
#14 Eli Jones
AR Line Up
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
#40 Ben Bybee
SC Line Up
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|cf
|8 Austin Brinling
|L
|.319
|2
|1b
|20 Ethan Petry
|R
|.306
|3
|rf
|6 Blake Jackson
|L
|.292
|4
|c
|19 Cole Messina
|R
|.320
|5
|2b
|11 Parker Noland
|L
|.266
|6
|lf
|7 Kennedy Jones
|R
|.286
|7
|dh
|44 Dalton Reeves
|L
|.299
|8
|ss
|5 Talmadge LeCroy
|R
|.242
|9
|3b
|52 Gavin Casas
|L
|.261
|10
|p
|14 Eli Jones
|R
|-
South Carolina Starting Pitcher
#14 Eli Jones
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|R
|5.49
|1.65
|.431
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|3-4
|0
|60.2
|82
|40
|37
|18
|49
|14
|1
|4
AR Line Up
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|rf
|5 Kendall Diggs
|L
|.232
|2
|2b
|10 Peyton Stovall
|L
|.339
|3
|c
|8 Hudson White
|R
|.288
|4
|1b
|6 Ben McLaughlin
|L
|.301
|5
|ss
|9 Wehiwa Aloy
|R
|.276
|6
|3b
|12 Jared Sprague-Lott
|R
|.295
|7
|dh
|3 Nolan Souza
|L
|.259
|8
|cf
|24 Peyton Holt
|R
|.311
|9
|lf
|14 Ross Lovich
|L
|.287
|10
|p
|40 Ben Bybee
|R
|-
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
#40 Ben Bybee
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|R
|6.00
|1.46
|.385
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|2-1
|0
|24
|26
|18
|16
|9
|31
|5
|0
|4