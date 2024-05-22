ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD Arkansas vs. South Carolina (SEC Baseball Tournament)

Good morning from Hoover. We've got Arkansas baseball today! The Hogs are taking on the 10-seed South Carolina Gamecocks, who eliminated Alabama yesterday. Game preview:

arkansas.rivals.com

HawgBeat - Game Preview: Arkansas vs. South Carolina (SEC Baseball Tournament)

Details on how to watch/stream, betting odds for Arkansas' SEC Tournament matchup with South Carolina.
arkansas.rivals.com arkansas.rivals.com

We'll have live inning-by-inning game coverage in this thread, plus full postgame coverage following!

Live stats

Watch on SECN

SC Line Up
SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
1cf8 Austin BrinlingL.319
21b20 Ethan PetryR.306
3rf6 Blake JacksonL.292
4c19 Cole MessinaR.320
52b11 Parker NolandL.266
6lf7 Kennedy JonesR.286
7dh44 Dalton ReevesL.299
8ss5 Talmadge LeCroyR.242
93b52 Gavin CasasL.261
10p14 Eli JonesR-

South Carolina Starting Pitcher
#14 Eli Jones
THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
R5.491.65.431
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHR
3-4060.282403718491414

AR Line Up
SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
1rf5 Kendall DiggsL.232
22b10 Peyton StovallL.339
3c8 Hudson WhiteR.288
41b6 Ben McLaughlinL.301
5ss9 Wehiwa AloyR.276
63b12 Jared Sprague-LottR.295
7dh3 Nolan SouzaL.259
8cf24 Peyton HoltR.311
9lf14 Ross LovichL.287
10p40 Ben BybeeR-

Arkansas Starting Pitcher
#40 Ben Bybee
THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
R6.001.46.385
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHR
2-1024261816931504
 
