Baseball LIVE UPDATES: Baseball scrimmage today (1/24)

masonchoate

Publisher
Staff
Sep 1, 2021
29,735
49,821
113
UPDATE: Live updates are rolling below. Scrimmage began at 2:08 p.m. CT

Here are the lineups from today's scrimmage:

LINEUPS

CARDINAL

1. CF Brenton Clark
2. 2B Cam Kozeal
3. C Zane Becker
4. 1B Kendall Diggs
5. RF Kuhio Aloy
6. SS Gabe Fraser
7. DH Michael Anderson
8. 3B Reese Robinett
9. DH Elliott Peterson
10. LF Tyler Holland

SP - Gage Wood

P - Tate McGuire
P - Parker Coil
P - Steele Eaves

GRAY

1. CF Charles "Chuck" Davalan
2. RF Logan Maxwell
3. SS Wehiwa Aloy
4. 3B Brent Iredale
5. 2B Nolan Souza
6. 1B Rocco Peppi
7. C Ryder Helfrick
8. LF Justin Thomas Jr.
*no DH*

SP - Gabe Gaeckle

P Aiden Jimenez
P Dylan Carter
P Christian Foutch


------------------------------

OP (Original Post)

I have not received an official time, but I’m anticipating the baseball team to hold its first intrasquad scrimmage of the year around 2-3 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium. It will be open to the public.

I’ll have updates from the action in this thread. If you have any questions or specific things you want me to look for, please let me know.
 
