UPDATE: Live updates are rolling below. Scrimmage began at 2:08 p.m. CT



Here are the lineups from today's scrimmage:



LINEUPS



CARDINAL



1. CF Brenton Clark

2. 2B Cam Kozeal

3. C Zane Becker

4. 1B Kendall Diggs

5. RF Kuhio Aloy

6. SS Gabe Fraser

7. DH Michael Anderson

8. 3B Reese Robinett

9. DH Elliott Peterson

10. LF Tyler Holland



SP - Gage Wood



P - Tate McGuire

P - Parker Coil

P - Steele Eaves



GRAY



1. CF Charles "Chuck" Davalan

2. RF Logan Maxwell

3. SS Wehiwa Aloy

4. 3B Brent Iredale

5. 2B Nolan Souza

6. 1B Rocco Peppi

7. C Ryder Helfrick

8. LF Justin Thomas Jr.

*no DH*



SP - Gabe Gaeckle



P Aiden Jimenez

P Dylan Carter

P Christian Foutch





------------------------------



OP (Original Post)



I have not received an official time, but I’m anticipating the baseball team to hold its first intrasquad scrimmage of the year around 2-3 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium. It will be open to the public.



I’ll have updates from the action in this thread. If you have any questions or specific things you want me to look for, please let me know.